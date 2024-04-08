Johor speaker notifies ec of vacant Mahkota seat

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor State Assembly Speaker Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi said that the notification of the vacant Mahkota state seat has been submitted to the Election Commission (EC) this morning.

He said that the notification was sent via fax following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain on Friday.

“The Johor State Assembly submitted the notice to the EC for further action,” he said in a statement today.

Sharifah Azizah, 63, who was Kluang Wanita UMNO Division chief, passed away at 12.32 pm on Friday while receiving treatment at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital (HEBHK) in Kluang.

The former Johor Wanita UMNO chief was admitted to HEBHK’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Wednesday after experiencing shortness of breath.