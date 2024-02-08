Johor speaker to notify EC of Mahkota seat vacancy on Sunday

KLUANG: The Election Commission (EC) will be notified this Sunday of the unexpected vacancy in the Mahkota state constituency following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, said Johor state legislative assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi.

He stated that after notifying the EC the state government would leave it to them to take further action, including holding a by-election.

“Insha-Allah, we will notify them on Sunday because the office is closed today and tomorrow,“ he told reporters after the late Sharifah Azizah was laid to rest at the Raudhatul Sakinah Muslim cemetery in Kampung Tengah, Kluang, today.

He described her passing as a significant loss, especially for the Johor state administration, and also for Johor UMNO and UMNO Malaysia, as she was a dedicated Barisan Nasional leader.

Sharifah Azizah, 63, who was receiving treatment for breathing difficulties at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang, passed away at 12.32 pm today.