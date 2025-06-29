King grants audience to new IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today granted an audience to the new Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail.

The meeting between His Majesty, who is also the Honorary Commissioner-in-Chief of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and Mohd Khalid took place in Johor Bahru.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page, Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar also participated in the meeting.

Mohd Khalid was appointed as the IGP on June 20, replacing Tan Sri Razarudin Husain who retired from service.