JS-SEZ: Johor formulates strategies to tackle rising cost of living

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The state government has devised several strategies to address the rising cost of living, particularly regarding the anticipated increase in property values in Johor Bahru due to the implementation of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that was one of the primary challenges identified that the state and federal governments must overcome to make sure the implementation of the JS-SEZ benefits all segments of society.

“The JS-SEZ is expected to lead to an increase in real estate values and the cost of living in the surrounding areas. This poses a challenge for local residents, particularly the B40 and M40 groups, who may find it difficult to adapt to the rapid economic changes.

“To address this issue, we have formulated a policy aimed at boosting the number of affordable housing projects for Johoreans, especially in the JS-SEZ area,” he said.

He said this in reply to a written question from Fauziah Misri (BN-Penawar) about the state government’s preparations to address the JS-SEZ challenges during the Johor State Legislative Assembly sitting at Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar here today.

Onn Hafiz, who is also the Machap Assemblyman, stated that among the other challenges were the competition for skilled labour and the risk of development, infrastructure, and economic disparities across all districts in the state.

“Among the actions that have been implemented and are ongoing is the development of a skilled and competitive workforce through the establishment of the Johor Talent Development Council, along with efforts to empower local entrepreneurs to enhance their competitiveness.

“Intensive development in the JS-SEZ area could potentially cause developmental imbalances in rural areas and in areas not covered by this economic zone. However, Johor is committed to ensuring that the benefits of development in the JS-SEZ extend to other districts for balanced and inclusive growth,” he said.