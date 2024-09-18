Kad Siswa Johor to benefit 75,000 students - MB

ISKANDAR PUTERI: A total of 75,000 students in Johor are expected to benefit from the Kad Siswa Johor, a student card which will be introduced by the state government starting next month.

Johor Menteri Besar (MB) Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said nine companies have agreed to offer discounts of up to 20 per cent through the Kad Siswa Johor to students in the state who are furthering their studies at public institutions of higher learning (IPTA), the Johor Education Foundation College (KYPJ), as well as community colleges and polytechnics.

According to him, YPJ will open accounts at Bank Muamalat as the issuer of the Kad Siswa Johor for approximately 25,000 eligible students from Johor who will benefit from the distribution of the YPJ Registration Assistance and Education Loan Scheme.

“For Johor students who do not receive the YPJ Registration Assistance Scheme or YPJ Education Loan, they can open an account for the Kad Siswa Johor at Bank Muamalat branches as it is hoped it (student card) will benefit around 75,000 Johor students,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony with the nine related companies at the Johor Menteri Besar’s Office here today.

The nine companies are KPJ Healthcare Berhad, QSR Brands (M) Holding Bhd, Daily Fresh International Sdn Bhd, Al-Ikhlas Gadget, Woodfire Burger (M) Sdn Bhd, Farm Fresh Bhd, Badan Cemerlang Sdn Bhd, Legoland Malaysia and Golden Screen Cinemas Sdn Bhd.

Onn Hafiz said he welcomes the involvement of more companies in Kad Siswa Johor in efforts to offer benefits to cardholders and to support the student community.

“This will be a continuing effort, but this is a good start with great discount assistance, and after this, YPJ will strive to collaborate with transportation companies,“ he said.

Through the MoU, KPJ Healthcare agreed to give a 20 per cent discount on all existing health screening packages (excluding promotional packages) and a 20 per cent discount on room and accommodation rates for all types of beds, subject to bed type availability at check-in.

In addition, Al Ikhlas Gadjet will give a 10 per cent discount on every purchase of products from participating stores, whereas for purchases of RM50 and above, goodie bags containing gadget items will be given to the first 200 users of the student card.

Meanwhile, the Badan Cemerlang bookstore will be offering a promotion in the form of a 10 per cent discount based on purchases of its products through transactions using the Kad Siswa Johor, except for battery products, magazines, primary and secondary school textbooks as well as religious school books.