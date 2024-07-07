Kampung Raja type three health clinic a catalyst for health facilities

JERTIH: The Type Three Health Clinic (KK3) in Kampung Raja here, which is expected to start operating next month, will be a catalyst of the health facilities for the people around the area.

Deputy Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the construction of the clinic, which involved an allocation of RM32 million, was fully completed last month and will be operational as soon as it is handed over to the Ministry of Health.

“We commenced construction of this clinic in 2020 and it was completed on June 10, 2024. We are currently in the process of setting up the place.

“This two-storey clinic in a? ?1.6 hectare site is capable of accommodating as many as 200 patients every day and there are two specialists here, a dentist and a medical specialist,“ he told reporters after inspecting the three-type health clinic project in Kampung Raja, here today.

Ahmad said the construction of the health clinic by the Public Works Department is to replace the existing Kampung Raja Health Clinic because it is not only outdated but is unable to accommodate the large number of patients as well as not having a specialist doctor and does not have a suitable parking area.

He said the new health clinic located about eight kilometres from Jertih town is also equipped with other facilities such as staff quarters, guard post, pump house, support block, parking area and so on.

In another development, Ahmad said the ministry had approved the construction project of another bridge across Sungai Besut in Jertih with a length of 1.2 kilometres with an allocation of RM118 million.

“Now we are in the process of designing the bridge and the tender for its construction will be opened in May next year. It will be an iconic bridge for this city (Jertih),“ he said.

He said the construction of a new bridge adjacent to the existing bridge is expected to reduce traffic congestion, especially during holidays and festivals in the town of Jertih, which is the main route to Kelantan from Terengganu.

In another development, Ahmad said the Ministry of Public Works had also approved the construction of a bus station in Jertih with an allocation of RM16.9 million.