‘Kaya’ factory raided for using uncertified halal logo

IPOH: A ‘kaya’ (coconut and egg jam) factory in Taman Glenview, Kamunting here was raided last night on suspicion that it has been using an uncertified fake halal logo.

Perak Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said during the inspection, the owner of the factory failed to produce the valid Malaysian Halal Certification issued by the Department of Islamic Development (Jakim).

“As such, action was taken against the factory owner under the Trade Description (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011,” he said in a statement today.

During the raid, 65 units of the product and 2,000 plastic containers bearing the uncertified halal logo were seized.

Kamalludin said an initial investigation found that the factory had been operating since 1994 with a valid halal logo and certification before, but the logo and certificate had expired.

He also called on consumers with information on such cases to contact KPDN for further action through WhatsApp at 019-848 8000, portal https://eaduan.kpdn.gov.my , call centre 1 800 886 800, and EZ ADU KPDN mobile app.