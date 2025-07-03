Tears, prayers, exultation: Diddy radiates relief after partial acquittal

NEW YORK: His gaze to the ceiling in exultation and hands miming prayer, Sean Combs appeared overjoyed as the jury foreman declared the music mogul not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, thus taking a life sentence in prison off the table.

Combs, 55, was still convicted on two lesser counts related to prostitution, and could serve time. But he and his lawyers hailed the day as a win.

Defense attorney Teny Geragos’s eyes welled with tears before jurors had even finished reading the full verdict, clutching Combs’s hand before embracing her co-attorney Marc Agnifilo.

Combs, who has been seen in court reading books including “The Power of Positive Thinking,“ contained himself as the judge thanked jurors, but his relief was palpable.

He was later captured by a sketch artist having fallen to his knees, his face buried in the chair he sat in for two months listening to weeks of testimony that cast him as a serial predator and master manipulator with violent impulses.

His lawyer and prosecutors then made competing arguments as to whether he should be released on bond pending his sentencing.

When Judge Arun Subramanian rhetorically asked whether or not Combs wants to return to the notorious Brooklyn prison where he has been held since September 2024, he rapidly shook his head.

Before retiring to a courthouse holding cell to await the judge’s decision, Combs voiced thanks and love to his family members, who have been a regular presence during the proceedings.

He also softly pumped his fists in his lap and mouthed his thanks to the jury.

‘Disturbing reality’

It was a jubilant scene for a defense team that spent weeks picking apart harrowing testimony from women who said Combs abused and forced them into sexual marathons with male escorts.

The details were often difficult to hear, as was photo and video evidence of brutal beatings the women said Combs had subjected them to.

The defense never denied the violence, or the sex -- encounters that prosecutors said met legal thresholds for crimes including sex trafficking, forced labor and drug distribution.

Government attorneys argued that Combs led a criminal organization of loyal employees who helped him carry out those crimes and many others with impunity.

But the defense dismissed, and even mocked, those allegations.

And jurors took their side.

It was a major blow for federal prosecutors, who appeared somber as they left the room while the defense celebrations were ongoing.

Outside the courthouse, crowds of Combs supporters along with hordes of influencers and content creators -- who have been a constant feature of the proceedings -- created a circus of sorts, prompting police to barricade the plaza just outside the building.

Many of those celebrated with an air of “told you so” -- and eagerly crowded the courthouse hoping to catch a glimpse of Combs.

Bail debate

Ahead of the bail hearing, the US Attorney’s Office that brought the charges released a serious statement that stood in stark contrast with the chaos outside.

“Sex crimes deeply scar victims, and the disturbing reality is that sex crimes are all too present in many aspects of our society,“ read the statement.

“Victims endure gut-wrenching physical and mental abuse, leading to lasting trauma.”

Combs ultimately was denied bail -- in relative terms, a minor disappointment on one of the most pivotal days of his life.

If slightly deflated, he sat stoically as the teams debated the decision into the evening.

Agnifilo called him a “remarkable prisoner” who had “lived up to his obligations.”

Prosecutor Maurene Comey countered that Combs is an “extremely violent man with an extraordinarily dangerous temper who has shown no remorse and no regret.”

Combs waved at the judge as if he had something to say, but then huddled with his lawyers. He ultimately didn’t take the mic.

His return to prison awaiting sentencing was not particularly unexpected.

Outside, Agnifilo dubbed the day a “major step in the right direction,“ vowing that Combs would one day walk free.