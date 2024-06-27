KDN developing master plan on national border security control

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry (KDN) is developing the KDN Master Plan on National Border Security Control to further strengthen security at Malaysia’s borders.

In a written reply published on the Parliament portal, KDN said it will provide a comprehensive master plan framework through the development of integrated strategies and action plans involving ministries and agencies, as well as other government agencies involved in national border control.

“This master plan will be implemented based on two strategic focuses: strengthening national border security control operations and enhancing the capacity of national border control.

“The strategic focus designed to strengthen national border security control will be implemented based on the five-front approach, namely the North (Kedah, Perlis and Perak); East (Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang); South (Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor); Sabah; and Sarawak,“ according to KDN.

It said this in reply to a question from Mordi Bimol (PH-Mas Gading), who wanted to know the steps to ensure the jurisdiction and cooperation among authorities involved in combating the rampant smuggling of controlled and prohibited goods at the Indonesia-Sarawak border.

Besides that, KDN said it is implementing a Feasibility Study for the Development of the National Border Control System (NBCS) as an effort towards empowering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in border security control.

It said the proposed development of NBCS is a strategic step to strengthen national border security control through the use of the latest technology in line with the current global technological advancements.

“The proposed NBCS will be equipped with the latest surveillance systems and AI technology to enable unsupervised operations, smart control processes, rapid real-time information dissemination, and continuous 24/7 surveillance in protecting Malaysia’s land and maritime borders for the nation’s peace, stability and sovereignty.

“The use of AI technology will enable effective object verification, avoid false alarms and assist security forces in decision-making to enhance the overall efficiency of border security control,“ according to KDN.

The NBCS Feasibility Study under the Third Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan is being carried out by the Institute of Public Security of Malaysia, through the appointment of a research team and public university experts. It started on Sept 7 last year and is expected to be completed this November.

In a separate reply, KDN said the number of citizenship applications received by the National Registration Department between January and June 10 this year was 3,030, and they have been processed according to established procedures and regulations.

It said this in reply to a question from Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PH-Tebrau), who wanted to know the number of citizenship applications that have been processed, pending and approved since January.