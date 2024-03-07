KDN reminds its enforcement personnel not to share internal investigation

ALOR GAJAH: Enforcement officers and personnel of agencies under the Home Ministry (KDN) are reminded not to disclose to the public any internal investigations they are carrying out.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said any officer or member found to be disseminating internal investigation reports could be punished according to existing laws to ensure the people get more accurate information about a case.

“For whatever offence committed by officers and enforcement personnel, action will be taken based on existing regulations.

“What is also important for the people, is to refer to the right information channel, which is better,“ he said.

He told reporters after the 52nd Anniversary Celebration of the Malaysian Volunteers Corp Department (Rela) at the Parade Ground, RELA Malaysia Training Academy (ALARM), Sungai Udang which was also attended by KDN secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi and RELA director-general Yahya Sulaiman here today.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan was previously reported to have said that a police report was made by the case investigating officer at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters (IPD) last Sunday, following the spread of several photos of the body of autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin on social media.

He was quoted as saying that a report was made on the distribution of investigation documents which will be used in court hearings through the Telegram application.