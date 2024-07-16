KEDA allocates RM3.37 million this year to enhance food security

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Regional Development Authority (KEDA) has allocated RM3.37 million this year to bolster the nation’s food security.

Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang said that from this amount, RM2.12 million was allocated for the Rural Farmers Agriculture Project (PPLB), while RM1.25 million for padi field development projects.

She said the PPLB projects involved 115 agropreneurs covering 71 hectares of agricultural land to help them increase their income, boost food production and reduce imports.

“Through PPLB, KEDA assists participants by providing agricultural inputs, equipment and machinery. We also rehabilitate and upgrade idle land and provide training, courses, promotions and other support,” she said after the KEDA Monthly Assembly here yesterday.

As for the padi field development projects, Rubiah said they would involve the restoration of 50 hectares of land, along with the repair of five kilometres (km) of roads, drainage systems, and 7.5 km of agricultural roads.

She said that currently, there are 2,654 hectares of idle land in Kedah, with around 2,000 hectares, or 85 per cent, located within the KEDA’s jurisdiction.

“The goal of the idle land rehabilitation programme is to help farmers and padi growers optimise land use to support the national food security programme,” she said.

In addition to padi, participants grow pineapples, durians, chillies and high-value fruits on the land.

According to records, from 2014 to last year, KEDA has developed 1,154 hectares of idle land and improved the economic situation for 1,772 participants.

Meanwhile, Rubiah said KEDA is also involved in helping to ensure the implementation of the National Food Security Policy 2021-2025 and the National Agro-Food Policy 2021-2030 in its operational areas.