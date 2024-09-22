Kelantan Crown Prince graces Guillemard Railway Bridge centenary celebration

TANAH MERAH: Kelantan Crown Prince Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra today graced the 100th Anniversary of the Guillemard Railway Bridge in conjunction with Sultan Muhammad V’s 55th birthday celebrations here this evening.

His arrival at 9.55 pm was preceded by the Raja Perempuan of Kelantan, Tengku Anis Tengku Abdul Hamid.

Tengku Muhammad Fakhry was welcomed by Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nasuruddin Daud and the Speaker of the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

The ceremony’s highlight featured the lighting up of the Guillemard Bridge monument, followed by a train journey from Tumpat to Kuala Lumpur, accompanied by a 15-minute fireworks display.

The Guillemard Bridge, also known as the Kusial Bridge, was constructed in 1920 by Metro Carriage Wagon & Finance Company Limited, Wednesbury Works, England, and was completed in 1924, measuring 609.6 metres in length.

Sultan Ismail Petra officiated the bridge in 1925, and the name ‘Guillemard’ was chosen in honour of the British Governor at the time, Sir Laurence Guillemard.

The primary purpose of the bridge was to provide a route for trains and other vehicles.