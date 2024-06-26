Kelantan govt urges MCMC to take stronger actions against illegal online gambling

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has urged the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to step up enforcement against illegal online gambling activities in the state.

State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman, Hilmi Abdullah, said this is due to the fact that these illegal activities are no longer under the jurisdiction of the local authorities (PBT) after the Syariah Criminal Code (I) Enactment 2019 was repealed in February last year.

“PBT only has the authority to check the business premises’ license conditions, while illegal gambling activities that hide behind these businesses fall under the jurisdiction of MCMC and the police.

“We hope MCMC can find a solution through specific programmes or devices to curb these illegal gambling activities, as well as pornographic sites or games that offer betting money,“ he told reporters after the Exco Meeting at Kota Darul Naim Complex here today.

Commenting further, Hilmi said the state government previously, through the Syariah law, had the power to combat gambling among Muslims, whether physical or online.

He said the state government takes the issue seriously and constantly cooperates with the authorities in integrated operations to tackle illegal activities in Kelantan.

“So far, we find that illegal gambling activities in Kelantan are still under control and not as severe compared to other states.

“However, when such issues arise, it shows the concern of the people of Kelantan to ensure that no gambling activities occur in the state, even online,“ he said.

He added that the state government has not issued any licences for gambling and alcohol premises since 1990, and has even cancelled cinema licences.

The media previously reported that a group of residents claimed that more than 40 online gambling premises were actively operating in several districts in Kelantan, including Tanah Merah, Pasir Mas and Kota Bharu, under the guise of phone accessory shops, allegedly operating for the past five years.