Kerian Green Industrial Park will nurture talent and innovation - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP) will be one of the northern region hubs to nurture talent and innovation due to its location, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The park is near Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and the Giat MARA Training Centre.

“This factor will ensure a supply of graduates to fill skilled and high level positions in KIGIP while nurturing and enabling a sustainable local workforce to thrive,“ he said during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to Anwar, the planning and development of the KIGIP was implemented as a whole-of-government approach, via the cooperation and synergy between the federal government, the Perak state government, SD Guthrie Bhd and Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB).

“Currently, the preparation of the KIGIP master plan by SD Guthrie is being monitored by the KIGIP development special task force jointly chaired by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) and the Perak state government.

“The status of the master plan is reported regularly to the National Investment Council to ensure its planning and development align with government aspirations and will achieve its set objectives,“ he said.

The Prime Minister said KIGIP is an industrial park that will run on solar power as its primary source of green energy, with phase one to involve 404.69 hectares (999.58 acres).

With its strategic position close to Penang’s electrical and electronics (E&E) hub and Kulim Hi-Tech Park in Kedah, Anwar said KIGIP will benefit from a demand spillover. “KIGIP will contribute significantly to the country’s economy when fully operational and will attract domestic and foreign investments,“ he added.

He said multinational companies (MNCs) operating in KIGIP will also be able to build supply chains to support the development of domestic industries. “The development of KIGIP will also spawn attractive and quality career prospects for local talents in the vicinity besides generating economic activities and attracting quality investments,“ he added.