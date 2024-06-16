King celebrates Father’s Day with children

KUALA LUMPUR: A packed work schedule did not prevent the King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim from strengthening family bonds and spending time with his children.

Sultan Ibrahim celebrated Father's Day today with his children, the Tunku Temenggong of Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim, and the Tunku Putera of Johor, Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim.

“Bah loves his children. Thank you to all my children for the wishes and flowers for Father’s Day,“ said His Majesty through a post on his Facebook page.

Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June annually to appreciate the role, services, and sacrifices of a father as the protector of the family.