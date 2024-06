KUALA LUMPUR: The arrival of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, at Nasi Lemak Wanjo today was a pleasant surprise and brought excitement to the visitors present at the restaurant located in Kampung Baru.

In a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page, His Majesty arrived at the popular restaurant in Kampung Baru for breakfast.

“Sultan Ibrahim also spent time talking and taking pictures with those present,” it said.