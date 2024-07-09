King happy with country’s economic, trade performance

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today expressed his joy over improvements in the country’s economic situation and trade performance.

His Majesty hoped that the government would continue to work to stimulate the country’s economy to create more job opportunities and increase the income and living standards of the people.

“All leaders and members of the government administration must shoulder the trust given to them with full responsibility for the benefit of the people and the country. Avoid corruption and power abuse.

“I also hope that all Malaysians will continue to preserve unity, live in harmony and unite and hold firmly to the principles of the Rukun Negara,“ said the King at the investiture ceremony held in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday at the Balairung Seri of Istana Negara.

Also present was Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

The King said that he, and also on behalf of Her Majesty Raja Zairth Sofiah, thanked the people for their prayers and congratulatory messages.

Also present at the ceremony were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and cabinet ministers.

Earlier, Anwar, in his congratulatory message to the King, said the government would continue to intensify its efforts to maintain the country’s stability and foster a conducive, business-friendly ecosystem.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar headed the list of the 116 recipients for this year’s federal awards, medals and honours.

He was conferred the Panglima Mangku Negara (PMN) which carries the title ‘Tan Sri’.