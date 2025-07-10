A Malaysian student has sparked a heated discussion online after sharing how he feels “looked down on” for using an Android phone in college.

In a post on r/Bolehland, the student—who goes by the username Cold_Particular9128 shared his experience of being singled out and even mocked by peers for not owning an iPhone.

“Yesterday someone belittled me for still using an Android. I’ve had this phone for four years now and coming, using it still before it eventually falls apart,” he wrote.

He admitted feeling a “sense of belittlement” ever since he attended college as “everyone is constantly flashing their iPhones” and he is still an Android user.

The student also recalled being called out for his phone’s “terrible camera quality” while recording a stage performance.

He shared that with aid finances expected to arrive soon, he predicts more classmates will upgrade to Apple devices— and he might be the last to use an Android device in his class.

“I honestly don’t want to use the money to get another phone as I have other responsibilities. Feels like a waste just to be liked.

“What do you think?”

But the post, which has racked up hundreds of reactions, was met with blunt advice and reality checks.

“Yeah, it’s a him problem. I’ve never met anyone belittle others because of their phone,” wrote @No_Security9353.

Some netizens shared their own experiences: “I used to have a phone with an exposed battery and a broken lens. No one cared in college. Phones don’t stop you from getting friends,” said @Owhlala.

Others reminded OP to focus on priorities: “Doesn’t matter if it’s Apple or Android. As long as it meets your needs, that’s all that counts,” said @JackAllTrades06.

“Bro, don’t live beyond your means just to fit in. When you start earning, buy what you want, not what society pressures you to,” added @AbbreviationsRound52.