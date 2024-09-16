King, Queen grace Maulidur Rasul celebration

PUTRAJAYA: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah are attending the 2024/1446H National-Level Maulidur Rasul Celebration at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here.

Their Majesties arrived at 9.32 am and were welcomed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

During the event, His Majesty will present the National Maulidur Rasul Awards.

Themed ‘Al-Falah Pemacu Malaysia MADANI’, the event is being attended by some 6,000 guests.

This year’s Maulidur Rasul theme is a reflection of the essence of the teachings of Prophet Muhammad PBUH and is significant in driving the Muslim community in the country towards true success in this world and the hereafter.