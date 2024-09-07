King receives credentials of 12 foreign envoys to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today received the credentials of 12 foreign envoys to Malaysia at Istana Negara here.

The 12 foreign envoys are Ekitela Ronald John Moru from the Republic of Kenya, Dr Waleed Khalifa AlManea (Bahrain), Koumba Diop (Republic of Guinea), Dr Mariyam Shabeena Ahmed (Maldives), Luis Javier Campuzano Piña (Mexico), Lisualdo Menezes Coimbra Gaspar (Timor Leste) and Jason Keats Matthew Hall (Jamaica).

Others are Dr Batlang Comma Serema (Republic or Botswana), Prof Fekadu Beyene Aleka (Ethiopia), Désiré Boniface Somé (Burkina Faso), Tomáš Ferko (Slovak) and Raman Ramanouski (Belarus).

Also present at the ceremony was Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.