King returns home after four-day state visit to China

BEIJING: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia returned to Malaysia today, concluding a four-day State Visit to China from Sept 19.

The special aircraft carrying Sultan Ibrahim took off from the Official Terminal of Beijing Capital Airport at 9.28 am.

Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming accompanied His Majesty on the return flight.

At the airport to bid farewell were Transport Minister Anthony Loke; Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin; and Malaysia’s Ambassador to China Datuk Norman Muhamad.

Also present were China’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Sun Weidong, and China’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing.

Earlier, upon arrival at the airport, Sultan Ibrahim received a guard of honour salute from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

This was His Majesty’s maiden visit to China since ascending the throne as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31, following an invitation from President Xi Jinping.

Sultan Ibrahim began the State Visit on Friday by being accorded a state welcome at the Great Hall of the People here where His Majesty was greeted by Xi upon arrival.

Sultan Ibrahim later granted an audience to Xi at the East Hall, the Great Hall of the People, before attending a state banquet at the Golden Hall of the same building, which was hosted by Xi.

His Majesty had also granted an audience to Premier Li Qiang at the East Hall.

On Saturday, Sultan Ibrahim consented to officially renaming the Malay Studies Chair at Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) in His Majesty’s honour, now titled the Sultan Ibrahim Chair of Malay Studies.

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) said the renaming of the Sultan Ibrahim Chair of Malay Studies reflects the close and longstanding ties between Malaysia and China, which date back to the era of the Malacca Sultanate.

His Majesty also took the time to meet and interact with the Malaysian diaspora in China, who were excited to meet the Head of State of Malaysia.

To conclude the State Visit, His Majesty visited the Beijing Aircraft Technology Research Centre (COMAC) to observe the latest developments in Chinese aviation technology.

Sultan Ibrahim spent over an hour at the centre and had the opportunity to try out the flight simulator available there.

His Majesty then proceeded to Beijing Capital Airport and spent nearly 45 minutes inspecting two aircraft developed by COMAC.

His Majesty’s State Visit signifies the growing strength of Malaysia-China bilateral relations, which have expanded rapidly since being elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2013.

This was the first State Visit by a Yang di-Pertuan Agong to China in a decade, marking a significant moment for both nations as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

In 2014, the late Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, then 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, also visited China at President Xi’s invitation, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Malaysia-China relations, established on May 31,1974.