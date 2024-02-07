King sends best wishes to Malaysian athletes bound for Paris 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has conveyed words of encouragement to the national contingent as they prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

His Majesty expressed this through a post on the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook page.

“I would like to extend my best wishes to all national athletes competing in the 2024 Olympic Games.

“Let us all pray for the success of the athletes representing the nation at the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

Earlier today, His Majesty graced the handover ceremony of the Jalur Gemilang to the Malaysian contingent at Istana Negara.

Present at the ceremony were Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria and Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPC) president Datuk Seri Megat D Shariman.

Also in attendance were Youth and Sports Ministry secretary-general Dr Nagulendran Kangayatkarasu, Malaysian chef de mission (CDM) to the 2024 Paris Olympics Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin and Malaysian CDM to the Paralympic Games Datuk Subramanian Raman Nair.

So far, 25 athletes have confirmed donning Malaysian colours at the Paris Olympics, while the Paralympic Games will involve 20 national para athletes.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to Aug 11, while the Paralympic Games will run from Aug 28 to Sept 8.