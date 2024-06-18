KLIA Aerotrain Project to be completed by Jan 31, 2025, ahead of schedule - MAHB

KUALA LUMPUR: The Aerotrain Replacement Project at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is slated to be completed by Jan 31, 2025, ahead of the project’s original planned completion date, said Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

The airport operator said that this expedited timeline, finalised through a contract signed on June 14, 2024, between Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd (MA Sepang) and a joint venture consisting of IJM Construction Sdn Bhd and Pestech Technology Sdn Bhd (IJMC-Pestech JV).

MA Sepang is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MAHB and Alstom Transport Systems (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Alstom).

MAHB said this advances the original completion date of March 31, 2025, by two months.

“As the project coordination lead, Alstom will oversee the delivery of three new trains, the upgrading of two lines, and the overall comprehensive testing required for safe operations,” it said in a statement today.

MAHB said that according to the project’s timeline, the new aerotrains are expected to arrive in Malaysia from China by the end of the third quarter of this year.

“The aerotrains will then undergo commissioning and rigorous testing by the relevant authorities before official operations can commence,” it said.

In March 2022, MAHB announced that it had awarded the KLIA Aerotrain Replacement Project, which has a three-year completion timeline.

However, the project encountered delays, which resulted in a new project award in January 2024 to a consortium comprising Alstom, the aerotrain’s original equipment manufacturer, and IJMC-Pestech JV to steer the project back on track.

“Despite these setbacks, MAHB and its project partners have collaborated effectively to achieve a completion date ahead of the original schedule by implementing innovative strategies and efficient project management,” it said.

Meanwhile, MAHB acting group chief executive officer Mohamed Rastam Shahrom pointed out that the early project completion ahead of the originally planned date was a testament to the relentless commitment to improving the passenger experience.

“This advancement not only addresses immediate operational needs but also strengthens KLIA’S position as a leading transport hub in the region by providing world-class service and infrastructure to our passengers,” he added.