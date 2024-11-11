Papar Hospital pharmacy storage destroyed in fire

KOTA KINABALU: A building containing a pharmaceutical storage unit at Papar Hospital was destroyed in a fire, while a laboratory room sustained only minor heat damage in an incident tonight.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre, in a statement, reported that the MERS 999 call centre received an emergency call at 7.02 pm.

“The JBPM unit arrived at 7.08 pm with 14 personnel from the Papar Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) and assistance from BBP Kimanis,” the statement said, adding that fire extinguishing operations were still ongoing

No victims have been reported in the incident so far.