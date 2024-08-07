Kompleks Pendidikan Al-Ummah to get RM1 million for development - Anwar

IPOH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today approved an allocation of RM1 million to Kompleks Pendidikan Al-Ummah (KPU) in Chepor here for its development.

Anwar who is also the MP for Tambun said he did not see many parties who have seriousness to take their own initiative in collecting funds like KPU which managed to collect almost RM6 million.

“The education of this mosque, is that if a mosque is built only from an allocation from higher ups, this does not fulfill the spirit that it is owned by the community.

“For now, before I can investigate further, I approve RM1 million first. Ask the state secretary to help remind the Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department to hurry up and within one to two weeks the money should arrive,“ he said when speaking at a Goodwill Visit and Hi-Tea at KPU Chepor here today.

Also present were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, State Communications, Multimedia and NGO Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi, State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin and KPU chairman Mohd Nasir Kamaruddin.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said that for other allocations, it should be discussed and examined to enable the federal government negotiate with the state government so that the project in question is completed.

The construction of KPU phase one started in 2016 and has so far cost about RM6 million with the entire project construction estimated at RM35 million.

KPU was developed to deal with the problem of overcrowding of about 2,200 people comprising students, teachers and support staff for pre-schools, Sekolah Rendah Islam AI-Ummah (SERI) and Madrasah Al-Hikmah (MADAH) after 36 years of operation.

Meanwhile, Anwar said ‘hijrah’ is a change to complete the concept of ummah, nationhood and society as highlighted by Prophet Muhammad SAW.

“Wake up from oblivion, it starts with ourselves, clean from the physical aspect, confidence, trust while raising moral and personal values,“ he said.

At another ceremony, the Prime Minister also approved a special allocation of RM72,000 to Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Chung Hwa Kanthan Baru, Chemor when he attended a Fruit Eating Festival at the school.

Anwar spent about half an hour at the ceremony, which was attended by about 1,500 guests, serving local fruits including durian, maize, mangosteen and pomelo.