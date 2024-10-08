KPDN arrests four men, seizes 72 litres diesel

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) foiled an attempt to misappropriate diesel following the arrest of four men including two foreign nationals, and seizure of 72 litres of the fuel last Wednesday.

KPDN director-general (Enforcement) Datuk Azman Adam said the arrest and seizure were made through Op Tiris 3.0 in the Kampung Kolam Industrial Area, Padang Besar, Perlis, at about 10 am.

He said the two foreigners, both lorry drivers age, were aged between 40 and 60, while the other two arrested were locals in their 70s.

“Two lorries, a mobile phone and some documents were also seized and the total value of the seizure is estimated at RM84,150,“ he said in a statement today.

Azman said that based on preliminary investigations, the premises, besides being used to run a business selling diesel for industrial use, also sold the fuel to vehicles with foreign registration numbers.

“When the raid was carried out, there were two lorries with foreign registration numbers refuelling their tanks with diesel,“ he said.

According to Azman, investigation papers have been opened and further investigations are being conducted under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122).

He said the premises were also suspected of committing an offence under Regulation 3(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974, for allegedly dealing and selling wholesale or retail scheduled controlled goods without a licence, and Regulation 9(2)for selling controlled goods to individuals without a licence.

He said the case was also investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.