KPDN collaborates with MCMC, ISP to monitor online business promotions, advertisements

PORT DICKSON: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is working closely with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and internet service providers (ISPs) to monitor business promotions and advertisements involving online transactions.

Its Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said that through this collaboration, site blocking has been implemented on 4,324 websites for various offences, from 2018 until Aug 15.

“These offences include the sale of counterfeit goods, the distribution of pirated works such as films and computer software, as well as direct sales offers that are pyramid schemes.

“Ongoing monitoring and enforcement of online transactions are essential to protect consumers from the manipulation of unethical traders,“ he said after attending the Rahmah MADANI Sales Carnival here today.

He added that the initiative also aims to enforce related legislation, including the Consumer Protection Act 1999 (Act 599), the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122), the Electronic Commerce Act 2006 (Act 658), and the Consumer Protection (Electronic Trade Transactions) Regulations 2012.

Armizan said that during the same period, KPDN also collaborated with e-commerce platform providers to remove 3,408 advertisements, including for offences related to the sale of controlled goods above the gazetted price, counterfeit goods, and the use of misleading claims such as ‘no palm oil’ on certain products.

He emphasised that KPDN will continue to enhance cooperation with both the agency and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to prevent the spread of online transaction offences, thereby fostering a healthy and progressive trading environment.

He also urged consumers to report any transactions that appear to violate existing legislation to KPDN, assuring that immediate action will be taken against such offences.

“The statistics are meant to inform the public that we are actively addressing these issues and taking appropriate action. We encourage more complaints to be submitted to help curb dishonest trading practices,” he said.