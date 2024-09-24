KPDN reviewing registration of GISBH and subsidiaries - Armizan

IPOH: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is currently reviewing the registration of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) and its subsidiary companies, says its Minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said the review was being conducted by the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), focusing on compliance with the submission of annual reports, financial statements, and other related matters.

He added that the company could face deregistration if it was found to have violated public interest or current regulations.

“At KPDN, we are looking into this under the regulatory acts of SSM, and we are also working closely with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to assist in the investigation of GISBH,“ he told reporters after attending the opening ceremony of Menara SSM Perak here today.

Earlier, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, graced the event to officiate the tower’s opening.

Armizan said KPDN was also collaborating with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to monitor the online promotion of products related to GISBH through digital or other mediums.

He mentioned that if there were any violations, his ministry would file an official report with MCMC for appropriate action to be taken.

Earlier, Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil said that MCMC had not received any complaints related to GISBH’s business products being marketed on social media platforms.

According to Fahmi, matters concerning the supervision of such businesses and products fall under KPDN’s jurisdiction.