KPK to address land issues, standard compliance via roadshow - Johari

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Plantation and Commodities (KPK) will embark on a nationwide roadshow to expedite the resolution of various land issues.

At the same time, the ministry will also take the opportunity to educate oil palm planters on compliance with international standards, such as the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

KPK Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said this initiative was the result of a meeting he chaired with state agricultural executive council members today.

“We want them to understand the impact and implications (of the standard compliance). We have to do this because we export our commodities overseas.

“We produce 18.5 million tonnes of oil palm but we only consume 4.0 million tonnes. If we cannot export our products because of non-compliance with global standards, who will consume the balance of 14 million tonnes?” he said.

He emphasised that there are many issues which need to be jointly addressed by the Federal and state governments, especially with regards to compliance with international standards on sustainability such as the EUDR; environmental conservation and rehabilitation efforts; forced labour; as well as human rights.

“Non-compliance with these standards can threaten the international marketability of our agricommodities, indirectly affecting state revenues that rely heavily on the agriculture and plantation sectors,” said Johari.

The minister also stressed the need to assist state governments in resolving land issues, citing an example where the title for the land provides for the cultivation of a crop such as oil palm, but it is used to cultivate other crops such as rubber or cocoa.

“Having the correct details on the title is one of the prerequisites to obtain the certificate of sustainability. The crop planted must match what is stated on the title.

“Land regulations vary between states, and addressing these technical issues is crucial. Our ministry will make it simpler for them to comply,” he said.

In 2023, the agrcommodity sector contributed RM83.16 bilion or around 5.31 per cent to the nation’s gross domestic product.