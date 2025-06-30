PETALING JAYA: As he stood before Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to receive the National Youth Icon 2025 award, 31-year-old Thashidaran Tharmar could hardly believe the moment was real.

After more than a decade of giving his time, energy and heart to community service, youth empowerment and volunteer work, the national recognition felt like the reward of a lifetime.

“It was definitely the proudest moment in my life,” he told theSun.

“To know that all the hard work, tears and sweat has been noticed, I am very grateful and can’t thank my family enough for their constant support.”

The Klang-born changemaker was selected from 236 nominees spanning 113 districts across 15 states, a testament to the impact he has made.

His story began at Multimedia University, where he volunteered with the Indian Cultural Society to organise workshops for Tamil pupils transiting to secondary school in Dengkil, Selangor. That first step into service lit a spark that grew into a burning passion.

Since then, Thashidaran has led more than 300 initiatives in Malaysia and beyond, including life-changing missions in Laos and Nepal.

In 2018, he guided a team in Laos to teach English and entrepreneurship, rebuild schools and construct bus stops.

Then in 2020, he helped lay a water pipeline in a remote Nepali village, a project that now provides clean water to more than 300 families.

“They still get clean water now. I get updates from them.

“That’s probably my favourite memory from everything I’ve done.”

He said those experiences not only broadened his worldview but also transformed how he leads.

“I’ve definitely learnt to be more grateful and to appreciate the little things in life.”

“My leadership has become more inclusive. I’ve come to see the value of listening to input from all avenues. These days, I mostly empower young leaders.”

For Thashidaran, youth empowerment is not just a phrase, it is also a mission lived out on football fields. He coaches more than 150 students from B40 families across four Klang Valley schools, using the sport not for trophies, but to instil hope.

“The main goal is to use football as a way to build character, discipline and self-confidence,” he said.

“These students may not be academically inclined, but all of them have shown better grades and improved self-esteem.”

Despite juggling responsibilities in his family’s logistics business and serving as a Human Resources Development Corporation accredited trainer, Thashidaran remains passionate for volunteerism.

“My family used to bring me to orphanages when I was younger to donate food, clothes and groceries,” he said.

“Spending time with those kids made me realise that I could share my happiness with others.

“The ability to bring change and the sense of satisfaction volunteerism brings are the reasons I still do what I do.”

Thashidaran hopes to scale up his work in education and entrepreneurship, focusing on underserved communities and youths.

“This award isn’t a personal victory, it’s a win for all youths out there striving to make a change.”

“Now, I’m more fired up to reach a bigger part of the community.”

On what he would say to young Malaysians dreaming of making a difference, he said: “Find your passion and seek out avenues that help you fuel it. It’s less about abundance and more about resourcefulness.

“Find your why, then leverage what you already have and remember to always be kind to yourself before showing love and care to others.”