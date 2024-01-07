KPKM allocates RM34.09m to Melaka for agro-food industry development

MELAKA: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has allocated RM34.09 million to Melaka this year to support the development agenda of the agro-food industry in the state.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said that, of the total, RM21.3 million has been allocated directly to Melaka under the Optimising Land Use Towards National Food Security Programme.

“The collaborative programme between KPKM and the state government is a ‘quick win’ initiative to assist in the implementation of the state’s agro-food projects.

“These include upgrading the Sungai Udang Agricultural Technology Complex, Freshwater Fish Breeding and Farming, and the Melaka Agricultural Food Security Project,” he said.

He told reporters this after holding an engagement session with the state’s farmers, breeders and fishermen at the Telok Mas Community Hall here today.

Arthur also presented aid and incentives from KPKM agencies totalling RM4.73 million to the target groups.

The allocations are for Entrepreneur Development, Federal Development Programme, Agricultural Disaster Fund Aid, Aquaculture Delivery System and Support Services Aid, Coastal Fishermen Productivity Programme, Veterinary Assistance Programme and High-Value Pineapple Crop Strengthening Project.

Commenting on the ban on the sale of mussels farmed around Jasin since April, Arthur said the government had to take such a step to prevent harm to consumers.

He said his ministry is striving to find ways to help the affected mussel breeders by reviewing the assistance the government can provide.

“These breeders are also fishermen, and they still go to sea and still have income from their sea catches.

“However, we also looking at existing disaster funds to help these breeders as a form of mitigation while the ban is still in force,” he said.