Kuala Lumpur’s population reaches 8.8 million - Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur’s population is estimated to exceed 8.8 million, with an annual increase of 2.25 per cent compared to last year, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territory) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the population is expected to hit 9.8 million by 2030 and the rapid development requires the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to be more proactive in planning and providing infrastructure.

“This population growth not only involves natural increase in city areas, but also migration to the city from rural areas,” she said.

“This puts pressure on the existing infrastructure and demands that we provide a better basic service to all city dwellers so that Kuala Lumpur becomes a liveable city. Issues such as air pollution and lack of green spaces are also among the main concerns that need to be overcome.”

Zaliha said this in her speech at the launch of the 10 Planning Guidelines for the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur 2024 at Menara 1 DBKL today.

To face all these challenges, Dr Zaliha said DBKL as the local authority needs to remain sensitive to the needs and wishes during developments in Kuala Lumpur to ensure a quality life for all.

“Every development decision needs to be made with due consideration to ensure a balance between development and the well-being of the city’s citizens,“ she said.

With regard to the launch of the guidelines, Dr Zaliha said it aims to ensure that DBKL undetakes good governance practices, with each step of development planning being able to be monitored more effectively in addition to assessing the level of effectiveness of any policy and strategy implemented and promoting continuous improvement.

“Each of the guidelines is the result of detailed studies and consultations with various stakeholders. With an inclusive approach like this, I hope that it will have a positive impact on every citizen of the city,“ she added.

Some of the guidelines include MADANI residency planning; MADANI hawker space facility; the implementation guide for electric vehicle charging stations development planning; and review of low-carbon buildings.

The public can refer to the guidelines on the DBKL website.