Labourer pleads not guilty to hurting wife with iron

KOTA BHARU: A labourer pleaded not guilty in the Section Court here today to a charge of causing hurt to his wife with an iron.

Mohd Nurhakiman Mohd Nasir, 35, was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code, with voluntarily causing hurt to his wife by dangerous means at a house in Kampung Rambutan Rendang, Kota Bharu at 7.30 am last Sept 23.

He faced a jail term of 10 years or a fine or whipping and can be punished under Section 326A of the same code which provides for a term of twice as long as the maximum term for which he would have been liable on conviction for that offence under the relevant section.

Deputy Prosecutor Kamarul Hasyime Rosli did not offer bail since the accused is still married to the victim and staying together in the same house.

Judge Zulkifli Abllah set Oct 29 for mention for the appointment of a lawyer and the submission of documents.