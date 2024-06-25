Labourer sentenced to 30 years’ jail, 12 lashes for trafficking methamphetamine

KUALA TERENGGANU: A labourer was sentenced to 30 years in jail and 12 lashes by the High Court here today after being found guilty of trafficking 366.93 grams (g) of methamphetamine on May 4, 2021.

Judge Datuk Hassan Abdul Ghani pronounced sentence on Mohd Aduka Muhamad, 40, at the end of his defence and ordered the sentence to be carried out from the date of his arrest on May 4.

Mohd Aduka was charged with committing the offence at the roadside of Lorong Teja 4, Kampung Gong Beris, Pulau Kerengga in Marang at around 9 pm, May 4, under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same Act.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Amer Abu Bakar Abdullah and Mohd Khairuddin Idris while Mohd Aduka was represented by lawyer Mazlan Md Zain.