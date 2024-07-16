Lane closures, traffic diversions at PLUS, SPRINT highway for LRT3 work

KUALA LUMPUR: There will be intermittent lane closures and traffic diversions at PLUS and SPRINT highways from this Thursday (July 18) to July 31 to facilitate work related to the Light Rail Transit (LRT) 3 project, Setia Utama LRT 3 Sdn Bhd said.

The LRT 3 project’s main said in a statement today that the closures and diversions will take place from 11 pm to 5 am, Mondays to Saturdays.

The closure on SPRINT Highway will occur intermittently at the slip road at the Kayu Ara interchange (Damansara-bound), in front of the Petronas NGV station.

While on the PLUS Highway (Damansara-bound), intermittent closures will affect motorists heading towards SPRINT Highway and Kayu Ara interchange, just after the Bandar Utama interchange, starting from the front of a hardware store to the Petronas NGV station.

“At (any) one time, only one lane (the slow, middle or fast lane) will be closed. Highway users are advised to follow the diversion signs posted.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to the public,“ the company said.

Motorists can contact the LRT3 helpline at 1-800-18-2585 from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays, for inquiries.