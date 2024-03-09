Liek Hou proves Malaysia has world-class athletes - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the success of national para badminton ace Cheah Liek Hou in securing Malaysia’s first gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games demonstrates that Malaysia possesses athletes capable of competing on the world stage.

“Well done, Cheah Liek Hou! You are an inspiration to all of us. May this success serve as a catalyst for the entire national contingent currently competing in Paris. Our prayers are with you!,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof also took to Facebook to extend his congratulations, describing the 36-year-old player’s victory as a meaningful gift in conjunction with the National Day and Malaysia Day 2024 celebrations.

“Congratulations and well done to Cheah Liek Hou for winning Malaysia’s first gold medal at the #Paralimpik2024 #ParalimpikParis,” he said.

Liek Hou emerged as the champion in the SU5 men’s singles (physical impairment) after defeating Indonesia’s Suryo Nugroho 21-13, 21-1 in the final match held at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena, Paris.