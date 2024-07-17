LTAT : Khaled Nordin ready to cooperate with PAC

KOTA TINGGI: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has expressed his willingness to cooperate if called by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for the upcoming proceedings concerning the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT).

However, he said he has not yet received any notification from the PAC regarding his attendance and learned about it only through the media.

“If I receive an invitation, I will definitely attend, InsyaAllah,“ he told reporters after launching the Defence Ministry’s state-level Jiwa Murni Programme at Kampung Bukit Sedili Besar, near here today.

On the current operations of LTAT, he said things are progressing well and are on track to achieve positive outcomes.

“Recently, Pharmaniaga announced its profits. I believe other companies under LTAT are also performing well and can maintain profitability through their own efforts. There is no immediate need to sell assets.

“Therefore, LTAT will definitely announce dividends for military personnel who rely on LTAT as their pension savings fund,“ he said.

Yesterday, PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin reportedly said that Mohamed Khaled and three former top management members of LTAT would be called as witnesses at the next LTAT proceedings in August.

The others include former LTAT chairman General (R) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor, former LTAT chief executive Datuk Ahmad Nazim Abd Rahman, and former LTAT senior director (Strategy) Dayana Rogayah Omar.

The LTAT proceedings are scheduled to resume on Aug 7 following the PAC’s initial proceedings on June 20.

The proceedings aim to seek clarification following the disclosure of LTAT’s negative financial reserves as reported in the Auditor General’s Report (LKAN) last March.

The LKAN highlighted that LTAT had not clarified the value of investments in subsidiary companies amounting to RM812 million, involving Boustead Holdings Bhd (RM768 million) and Pharmaniaga Bhd (RM44 million).