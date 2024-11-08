M. Nasir’s Cipta concert features heartfelt birthday tribute to PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Amid the electrifying atmosphere of Datuk M. Nasir’s Cipta concert at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil tonight, a poignant moment emerged as the legendary singer and composer dedicated his rendition of “Allah Selamatkan Kamu” to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

As Datuk M. Nasir’s voice soared, the stadium echoed with fans joining in a heartfelt birthday tribute to the Prime Minister.

Dressed elegantly in traditional Malay attire fitting the concert’s “Pendekar dan Tradisional” theme, M. Nasir delivered the song after an enthralling first segment.

“Today’s concert is also enlivened by the presence of the country’s leader, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and as today is his birthday, let us all sing a song for him,” said M.Nasir.

Clad in a brown Malay warrior outfit complete with the tanjak (traditional headgear), Anwar celebrates his 77th birthday today.

Also present were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

As Malaysia’s music sifu performed “Allah Selamatkan Kamu”, Anwar stood up, and thousands of attendees followed, creating a lively atmosphere in the stadium.

The Prime Minister was then presented with pulut kuning, which was met with loud applause from the audience.

After the cutting of the pulut kuning, M. Nasir sang a tribute to former Hamas leader and political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh who was assassinated in Tehran, Iran on July 31.

The three-hour-long concert celebrating his 45 years in music saw the legendary songwriter bring his artistic journey to life through a captivating blend of song, acting, and painting.

The 66-year-old singer performed over 30 songs, delighting the audience with both his own hits and tracks he had written for others across various genres.

Among the featured songs were ‘Apocalypse,’ ‘Tanya Sama Itu Hud Hud,’ ‘Mentera Semerah Padi,’ ‘Ada,’ ‘Sentuhan Listrikmu,’ ‘Bercanda di Pasiran Pantai,’ ‘Cinta Kristal,’ ‘Cinta Sakti,’ and ‘Senja Nan Merah.