MACC detains ex-bank manager over RM50,000 corruption case

KOTA BHARU: A former bank manager here was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today to facilitate innvestigations into a corruption case involving RM50,000.

An MACC source said the man, in his 50s, had solicited the money from his clients on the pretext that the payments were to fund programmes involving the bank.

“The man has been actively doing this since 2022,” the source said.

Kelantan MACC director Rosli Husain, when contacted, said the man was detained when he turned up at the state MACC office to give his statement.

Investigations are being conducted under Section 16 of the MACC Act, he added.

“MACC will apply for a remand order at the Kota Bharu Magistrate’s Court tomorrow,” he said.