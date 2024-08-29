PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen bank accounts totaling RM36 million in connection with a diesel smuggling syndicate investigation in Sibu, Sarawak.

The action is part of Op Liter, an operation targeting a group allegedly involved in smuggling subsidised diesel and bribing law enforcement officials, Harian Metro reported.

The frozen accounts belong to petrol station operators, enforcement officers, and their directors.

MACC Senior Director of the Special Operations Division, Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman, confirmed the case is being investigated under Section 16(b)(B) of the MACC Act 2009.

The operation began with the arrest of an enforcement agency director in Kuching, suspected of accepting bribes from the smuggling syndicate on August 25.

The MACC and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) conducted a raid on an oil storage depot in Sungai Bidut, Sarawak.

Five individuals have been arrested, including two brothers who operate petrol stations, enforcement assistants, and agency directors.

Two barges and several oil tanks containing approximately 1.6 million litres of diesel were seized.

The MACC also confiscated approximately RM3.7 million in cash following the arrests.

A source told Harian Metro, “So far, no new arrests or additional seizures have been made,“ adding that one petrol station operator was released on bail after a four-day remand period.