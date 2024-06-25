MACC pins down Singaporean mastermind behind Port Klang smuggling syndicate

PETALING JAYA: The Singaporean mastermind believed to be behind the biggest smuggling syndicate in the Port Klang and is allegedly responsible for evading taxes of about RM3.5 billion over the past 10 years has been nabbed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The suspect, who is a man in his forties was detained yesterday (June 24) at 5pm when he was summoned to give a statement at the MACC office in Putrajaya, according to Harian Metro.

According to sources, the suspect was reportedly brought to the magistrate’s court in Putrajaya this morning where he was issued a six-day remand order starting today until June 30.

“The suspect is alleged to have committed these acts between 2022 and 2024.

“Initial investigations found that the bribe money was given in cash to all enforcement officers,” the source was quoted as saying.

MACC’s investigation division senior director, Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Sections 16(a) and 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

