11 Customs officers detained, over RM4 million cash seized in Port Klang smuggling probe

PETALING JAYA: Eleven Customs officers have been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate its investigation into the “flying container” case, which resulted in RM3.5 billion in tax leakages.

The 11 are among the 17 individuals who were detained.

According to The Star, the other six suspects are company directors and staff, as well as a runner and his lover.

It was reported that MACC has, to date, seized cash worth RM4.4 million believed to have been obtained by the said Customs officers through unlawful practises.

Four Yamaha XMAX worth RM28,000, a Toyota Alphard valued at more than RM200,000, a BMW car, jewellery, luxury watches, and a plot of land were also seized.

READ MORE: Major smuggling syndicate busted in Port Klang with seizure of 19 container trucks

It was also reported that the syndicate had made false declarations on the contents of the 19 containers, including claiming that the goods were, among others, wheelchairs, textiles, and non-taxable health equipment.

However, the containers carried items such as LED lights, solar panels, motorcycle accessories, sport rims and canned processed pork.

The tax on the goods reached millions of ringgit, authorities estimate.

MACC deputy chief commissioner Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the arrests with the English daily.

ALSO READ:

MACC reaches out to Singapore CPIB for information on ‘flying container’ mastermind