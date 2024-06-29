MACC seeking two men in connection with separate cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is seeking a Bangladeshi man and a local man in connection to two separate cases.

In its first statement, MACC said that the Bangladeshi national failed to appear at the Alor Setar Sessions Court in Kedah for his case.

The individual was identified as Md Asraful Islam, 38, holding passport number EH0365795, with a last known address at G-13, Block 4, Jalan Mesra 3, Taman Mesra, 13400 Butterworth, Penang.

“The individual failed to appear at the Alor Setar Sessions Court for his scheduled case hearing. Members of the public who know him or have any information regarding his whereabouts are urged to contact investigating officer Ramli Abd Hamid at 019-2676958 or via ramli.ahamid@sprm.gov.my,“ the statement read.

In another statement, MACC identified the local man as Mohamad Syaza Na’im Mohd Khairudin, 30, whose last known address is A4-G06, Lorong Pauh Indah 3, Taman Pauh Indah, 13500 Permatang Pauh, Penang.

“Members of the public who know him or have any information regarding his whereabouts are urged to contact investigating officer Adam Khalid at 016-6491439 or via email at adam.khalid@sprm.gov.my,“ the statement added.