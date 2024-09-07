MACC to summon witnesses over HRD Corp investigation

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will summon several witnesses to record their statements in the near future over issues involving the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp).

MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim shared this development after the commission’s investigative team’s visit to HRD Corp in Kuala Lumpur and the Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) here today to obtain follow-up documents.

“So far, no witnesses have had their statements recorded but MACC will summon witnesses in the near future after document reviews are conducted.

“The commission has visited KESUMA and HRD Corp to obtain documents for investigation earlier today. The focus of the investigation is on issues of corruption, abuse of power and misconduct under the MACC Act 2009,“ he said in a statement today.

The media reported today that an MACC team arrived at KESUMA around 11.20 am and left the building with several documents after nearly an hour.

Last Saturday, the MACC confirmed having identified several individuals it wished to provide statements to assist in its investigation into HRD Corp issues as revealed in the Auditor-General’s Report 2/2024 recently.

Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi in LKAN 2/2024 was also reported to have said that KESUMA was recommended to refer HRD Corp management to the relevant enforcement agencies following the government company’s failure in the audit.