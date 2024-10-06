MAHA 2024 aims to secure RM6 bln in agreements

SERDANG: The Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture, and Agrotourism (MAHA) 2024 exhibition, set for September, aims to secure approximately RM6 billion in agreements and RM40 million in direct sales.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said that these are the key performance indicators (KPIs) set for MAHA 2024, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary since its first organisation in 1923.

“Reflecting on the 100-year history of the event, it underscores the significance of this exhibition in the development of the country’s agricultural sector.

“MAHA has played a crucial role in advancing agricultural technology, introducing innovations, and promoting collaboration among various stakeholders in the agricultural industry, particularly in ensuring the country’s food security,“ he said when launching MAHA 2024 here today.

The theme for MAHA 2024 is ‘Harvesting Tomorrow Where Dreams Blossom’.

Through MAHA 2024, Mohamad said that the ministry aims to enhance awareness and knowledge of modern agricultural technology among local farmers and entrepreneurs.

“Through this exhibition, visitors and stakeholders will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the application of innovations such as smart farming, big data usage, and automation that can be applied in their daily operations,“ he said.

He added that MAHA 2024 should serve as a platform to promote local agricultural products to the international market, as the number of exhibitors targeted this time exceeds 2,000 companies.

“The organisation of MAHA 2024 should also focus on promoting sustainable agricultural practices that can preserve the environment and ensure the sustainability of agricultural resources,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said MAHA 2024 would also emphasise the Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture, fisheries, livestock, and farming.

“MAHA 2024 will also implement several new approaches that are more interactive and aligned with the interests of the current generation,“ he said.

MAHA 2024, which will take place at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) here from Sept 11 to 22, targets three million visitors.

MAHA 2022 recorded over one million visitors with 33 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and Memorandums of Agreement (MoAs) worth RM5.64 billion signed.