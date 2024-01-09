Mahkota by-election: DAP begins mobilising support for BN candidate - Teo

KULAI: The DAP has begun mobilising support for the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Mahkota state by-election scheduled for Sept 28, said its Wanita chief Teo Nie Ching.

She said that the work was initiated by Kluang Member of Parliament Wong Shu Qi, with the assistance of party members in the parliamentary constituency and machinery from around the country.

“The DAP is fully committed to supporting UMNO’s candidate in the campaign to win the Mahkota seat. We will do our utmost because we are partners in the Unity Government. This is also a directive from the DAP secretary-general (Anthony Loke),” she told reporters when attending the screening of the movie ‘Takluk: Lahad Datu’, with Kulai residents at a local mall.

“We have hundreds of thousands of members across the country, and we encourage those who are available and capable to assist with this campaign,” she added.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Sept 28 as the polling day for the Mahkota state by-election, while the nomination day and early voting are scheduled for Sept 14 and Sept 24, respectively.

The by-election is being called following the death of incumbent Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, who passed away on Aug 2 while receiving treatment at Hajjah Enche’ Besar Khalsom (HEBHK) Hospital, Kluang.