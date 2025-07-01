Police bust ecstasy-laced juice labs in KL and Selangor

SHAH ALAM: Police have shut down two drug-processing laboratories in a major crackdown on a syndicate producing ecstasy-laced juice, seizing narcotics worth RM5.03 million.

The raids, conducted on June 26 in Ampang, Selangor, and Pandan Perdana, Kuala Lumpur, led to the arrest of 13 suspects.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan revealed that the syndicate had been active since December last year.

The group operated from terrace houses, processing MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) to be mixed into juice drinks before distribution.

“Four additional raids in shopping centre and condominium parking lots uncovered 1,510 boxes and 728 bottles of suspected MDMA-laced juice, weighing 689.42 kg,“ Hussein said.

Other seized items included MDMA powder (1.68 kg), ketamine (25.4 kg), ecstasy pills (5.3 kg), and Erimin 5 pills (0.726 kg).

Nine of the 13 suspects tested positive for ketamine, meth, and benzodiazepines. Two had prior criminal records under the Open Gambling Houses Act 1953 and Immigration Act 1959.

Police also confiscated eight cars, a motorcycle, cash, and jewellery valued at RM826,222.