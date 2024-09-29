Mahkota by-election proceeded smoothly - Johor Police Chief

KLUANG: The Mahkota state by-election proceeded smoothly, with no significant incidents reported, said Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar.

He said the police received a total of eight reports during the election, leading to the opening of six investigation papers.

Among these reports, two were filed today, including a case of voter identity fraud, which is being investigated under Section 7 of the Election Offences Act 1954.

“The second case involves a complainant who reported receiving a call from an individual campaigning for a particular party, despite the campaign period officially ending at 11.59 pm last night.

“We are currently tracking down the individual who made the call to obtain their statement. This case is being investigated under Section 4(a) of the Election Offences Act 1954,“ he told a press conference held at the official vote tallying centre at Dewan Tunku Ibrahim Ismail here today.

Kumar also noted that four investigation papers have been opened for violations under Section 4A of the Election Offences Act 1954, as well as Sections 504 and 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

In addition, 878 officers and personnel have been deployed for post-election duties until Sept 30 to ensure public order and safety, conducting roadblocks and monitoring the area.