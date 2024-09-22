Mahkota polls: Police approve 80 campaign permits

KLUANG: The police have issued 80 permits for ceramah, or political talks, and mobile campaigns to parties contesting the Mahkota state by-election as of this afternoon.

Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said the permits cover activities such as the use of loudspeakers, home visits, flash mobs, mobile broadcasts, and group ceramah.

“So far, the police have not received any reports regarding issues related to the 3Rs (race, religion, and royalty),” he said when contacted here today.

The Mahkota by-election on Sept 28 will see a straight contest between Barisan Nasional candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah and Mohamad Haizan Jaafar of Perikatan Nasional.

It is being held following the death of the incumbent Sharifah Azizah, 63, on Aug 2 while she was receiving treatment at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital.