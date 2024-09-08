Mahkota seat: PH yet to decide, presidential council to convene this afternoon

KEPALA BATAS: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council has yet to decide which party will represent the Unity Government coalition to contest the Mahkota state by-election, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said that PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will convene a meeting with key leaders of the PH component parties this afternoon in Putrajaya, to discuss the vacant seat.

Saifuddin Nasution emphasised that decisions regarding the party’s candidate should be handled through internal mechanisms, rather than public discussions.

“We will hold a meeting, and make a decision based on that discussion. This process typically does not involve lower-level leadership openly expressing their views. It is managed internally,” he explained.

“For instance, today, at 4 pm, I will meet with Parti Amanah Negara president (Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu), DAP secretary-general (Anthony Loke), and the Prime Minister. Although it is uncertain whether the Mahkota state seat issue will be discussed, I am confident that the discussion regarding candidates will be conducted through the appropriate party channels,” he said after a gathering with the Home Ministry at Dewan Millenium today.

Saifuddin Nasution, who is also the Home Minister, said this in response to inquiries about PH’s stance, following the Kluang Amanah Division’s request for the party to be given the chance to contest the Mahkota state by-election.

Recently, Kluang Amanah chief Dr Mohd Zuhan Mohd Zain said that Amanah previously won the Mahkota state seat in the 14th General Election (GE14), and also contested the 2022 State Election.

The Mahkota state seat became vacant following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Syarifah Azizah Syed Zain, of UMNO. In the Johor State Election held in March 2022, Syarifah Azizah won the seat representing Barisan Nasional (BN), with a majority of 5,166 votes.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution urged the party machinery to concentrate on the Nenggiri by-election, and not be swayed by PAS’s criticism of DAP’s lack of campaigning there.

He also emphasised the need for the party machinery to focus on ensuring the victory of BN candidate, Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, with only a few days remaining before the end of the campaigning period.

The Nenggiri by-election, scheduled for Aug 17, is witnessing a straight fight between Mohd Azmawi Fikri, representing the Unity Government’s coalition party, and PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail, who represents Perikatan Nasional (PN).